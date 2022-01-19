Shoulder Arthroplasty Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2027

Shoulder arthroplasty or shoulder replacement is a surgical procedure, which assists in the replacement of damaged ball and socket joint located in the shoulder. This is done using a prosthesis, usually consists of polythene and metal components.

Shoulder arthroplasty has become a preferred modality of surgeons for the treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteonecrosis, as these procedures have yielded significant and reproducible results. Large-scale adoption of total shoulder arthroplasty procedures for the treatment of people suffering from arthritis has highly contributed to the market growth.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27114

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27114

Increase in prevalence of shoulder arthritis and rise in geriatric population worldwide drive the growth of the global shoulder arthroplasty market. In addition, rise in awareness towards shoulder arthroplasties and advancements in the surgical techniques supplement the market growth. However, increase in risk of postoperative complications, such as neurologic injury and hematoma, hampers the market growth. Conversely, rise in investments by the key players to manufacture shoulder arthroplasty devices in the developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global shoulder arthroplasty market was valued at $1,080 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1,814 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027.

The shoulder arthroplasty market is segmented based on procedure, device, indication, end user, and region. On the basis of procedure, the market is divided into partial shoulder arthroplasty, total shoulder arthroplasty, and revision shoulder arthroplasty. By device, it is categorized into shoulder arthroplasty resurfacing implants, shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices, and shoulder arthroplasty platform systems. Depending on indication, it is classified into arthritis, fracture/dislocation, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, Hill Sachs defect, and other. As per end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics and outpatient surgical centers. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27114

The total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) segment accounted for the highest share in the global shoulder arthroplasty market in 2021, and is anticipated to register a highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in adoption of total reverse shoulder arthroplasty.

In addition, shoulder arthroplasties are majorly performed in hospitals and clinics, and thus this segment generated the highest revenue. In the recent years, Asia-Pacific witnessed rapid growth in the shoulder arthroplasties market, owing to steady increase in the population suffering from various forms of arthritis. Moreover, increase in investments by the key players of Japan and India to develop shoulder arthroplasty devices is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global shoulder arthroplasty market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in shoulder arthroplasty devices and procedures performed globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27114

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Procedure

Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty

Partial Resurfacing

Hemi Resurfacing

Partial-mid Head

Stemmed Hemi

Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

Total Resurfacing

Total-mid Head

Total Conventional

Total Reverse

Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

By Device

Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants

Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices

Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems

By Indication

Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Other Inflammatory Arthritis

Fracture/Dislocation

Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy

Hill Sachs Defect

Other

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27114

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith and Nephew Plc.

Conmed Corporation

DJO Global

Evolutis

Exactech, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Implantcast GmbH

Lima Corporate

Medacta International

Kinamed Incorporated

Corin

Imascap SAS

Catalyst Orthoscience

Biotechni

Cayenne Medical

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27114

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27114

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27114

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/