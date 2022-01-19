BCG Vaccine Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The global BCG vaccine market is estimated to reach $28,051 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026, from $20,366 thousand in 2021. Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is the only vaccine available for prevention of human forms of tuberculosis (TB).

This vaccine is generally administered to children at birth in countries with high incidence of TB. In regions with low level of TB, only children at high risk are typically immunized, whereas adults are generally not immunized. However, adults (up to the age of 35) who are frequently exposed to drug-resistant TB may also be given BCG vaccine.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global BCG vaccine market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global BCG vaccine market is driven by increase in prevalence of tuberculosis and rise in technological advancements in vaccine research. Moreover, the increase in government initiatives and focus on immunization programs globally boost the market growth. However, side effects of BCG vaccine and a global shortage of BCG vaccine restrain this growth. Untapped market potential in developing regions is expected to present numerous opportunities for market development.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global BCG vaccine market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEMOGRAPHICS

Pediatrics (0-18 Years)

Adults (19-35 Years)

BY COUNTRY

India

China

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Indonesia

Japan

Brazil

Mexico

South Africa

Kenya

Thailand

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Singapore

Rest of the world

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

Japan BCG Laboratory

China National Biotec Group (a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

InterVax Ltd.

GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (GSBPL)

Statens Serum Institut

