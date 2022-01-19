Cancer Gene Therapy Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies till 2026

Gene therapy is an experimental technique that encompasses the replacement of mutated genes with healthy genes. During the treatment of cancer, the genes are replaced to fight against carcinogenic tumor cells. Gene therapy is considered to be an effective treatment for chronic diseases as they cause minimum side effects with maximum efficacy.

The global cancer gene therapy market was valued at $289 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,082 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.4% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

The rise in prevalence of cancer, benefits of cancer gene therapy over conventional cancer therapies, and the advancement in this field are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, increase in government support, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and rise in biotechnological funding encourage the R&D activities for cancer gene therapy and thus fuel the growth of the cancer gene therapy market. However, high cost associated with the treatment and unwanted immune responses are expected to restrain the market growth.

The global cancer gene therapy market is segmented based on therapy, end user, and geography. Based on therapy, it is categorized into gene induced immunotherapy (delivery of cytokines gene and delivery of tumor antigen gene), oncolytic virotherapy (adenovirus, lentivirus, retro virus, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, alpha virus, vaccinia virus, simian virus, and others), and gene transfer (naked plasmid vector, electroporation, sonoportion, magnetofection, and gene gun). Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Adaptimmune

GlaxoSmithKline

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Merck

Celgene

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

BioCancell

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

SynerGene Therapeutics

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Therapy

Gene Induced Immunotherapy

Delivery of Cytokines Gene

Delivery of Tumor Antigen Gene

Oncolytic Virotherapy

Adenovirus

Lentivirus

Retro Virus

Adeno Associated Virus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Alpha Virus

Vaccinia Virus

Simian Virus

Others

Gene Transfer

Naked/Plasmid Vectors

Electroporation

Sonoportion

Magnetofection

Gene Gun

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the cancer gene therapy market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Cell Genesys

Advantagene

GenVec

BioCancell

Celgene and Epeius Biotechnologies

Introgen Therapeutics

Ziopharm Oncology

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

Genelux Corporation

Altor Bioscience

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

