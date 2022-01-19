Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Southeast Taiwan Air Force base steps up air defense drills

Air Force uses Skyguard system in simulation to counter enemy aircraft, missile attacks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/19 15:23
The Air Force is holding air defense drills at its Zhihang base in Taitung County Wednesday. 

The Air Force is holding air defense drills at its Zhihang base in Taitung County Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Zhihang Air Force Base in Taitung County stepped up air defense drills ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 19).

The base near Taiwan’s southeast coast will house the 66 F-16V fighter jets the country is expected to receive from the United States by the end of 2026, CNA reported.

The military moved its anti-air artillery, including 35-millimeter twin cannons, close to the shoreline for Wednesday’s drills, which simulated the defense of the base against attacks by enemy jets and missiles. The Skyguard radar air defense system was also involved in the event, reports said.

The Air Force described the maneuvers as routine drills in preparation of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January and early February, though it also mentioned the almost daily incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). While most of the intrusions occur southwest of Taiwan’s main island, occasionally the Chinese military aircraft also show up in the southeast, off Taitung County.
Air Force
Zhihang Air Force Base
F-16V
cannons
Skyguard
Taitung County
Lunar New Year
drills

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's fleet of F-16s to resume flights Jan. 20
Taiwan's fleet of F-16s to resume flights Jan. 20
2022/01/18 15:17
Taiwan military searching for downed F-16V's black box
Taiwan military searching for downed F-16V's black box
2022/01/17 15:14
Over 700 Bank of Taiwan ATMs now provide new banknotes
Over 700 Bank of Taiwan ATMs now provide new banknotes
2022/01/17 11:37
Man in south Taiwan arrested for series of furniture fires
Man in south Taiwan arrested for series of furniture fires
2022/01/17 10:07
President orders Taiwan defense ministry to investigate cause of F-16 crash
President orders Taiwan defense ministry to investigate cause of F-16 crash
2022/01/16 10:07

Updated : 2022-01-19 16:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
"