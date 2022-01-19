Malaysia welcomes a new DJI Experience Store Premium

New Store Premium and first Service Centre now open at One Utama.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 19 January 2022 - DJI, is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and creative camera technology for personal and professional use, has launched its newest DJI Experience Store Premium and Service Centre at One Utama Shopping Mall, Petaling Jaya.





Following the recent launch of its first DJI Experience Store Premium in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the one-stop centre offers customers a holistic DJI experience of its facilities and services all under one roof.



Situated inside the largest shopping mall in the Klang Valley, the DJI Experience Store Premium and Service Centre are now ready for visitors and enthusiasts at Lot LG 343A. The 543 sq-ft facility is the first DJI service centre that includes after-sales services for customers to bring in their DJI gadgets for maintenance, repair or parts replacement.

Visitors will get to experience DJI's product offerings first-hand in its immersive section. Displaying DJI's wide range of camera drones including the DJI Mavic series, Air series, Mini series and DJI FPV, customers can also take the award-winning gadgets for a spin with on-ground DJI experts ready to provide basic demonstration, guidance and product information.



"This DJI Experience Store Premium and Service Centre opening is a testament to our continuous effort to grow our presence in Malaysia. While our goal is to make our award-winning DJI products more visible than ever, we subsequently want to provide our enthusiastic fans and customers peace of mind by having a comprehensive after-sales service for them." said Johnny Liao, General Manager of Azure Telecommunication Sdn Bhd.

"Recognising the demand for our innovations, DJI is committed to equipping users with that vital knowledge to ensure that the core functions of our drones are maximised; be it for hobby or rescue mission purposes. We will continuously innovate to deliver high-quality products and provide excellent service to ensure customer satisfaction." Johnny Liao added.



In conjunction with its grand opening on Saturday 15 January at 12:30PM, DJI will be offering a promotion to customers as follows:



- DJI Tello: RM399 (Original price RM499)

- DJI OM4: RM379 (Original price RM459)

- DJI Mini SE: RM1,199 (Original price RM1,349)

- DJI FPV Combo: RM4,299 (Original price RM5,299)

- DJI Mavic 3 + Shoulder Bag: RM9,999



Furthermore, existing customers can even experience the DJI Service Campaign. Starting from 10 January till 28 February, the Service Campaign offers complimentary product checking service and firmware updates, 10% discount for battery replacements and 50% off for the replacement of propellers for selected models.







More about DJI Malaysia's latest products:

DJI Malaysia Official Store on Shopee Mall: https://shopee.com.my/djimalaysia

DJI Malaysia Flagship Store on LazMall: https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/dji1632734422/





