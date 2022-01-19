Alexa
King carries Jacksonville St. over C. Arkansas 86-81

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 12:32
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Demaree King scored 20 points and Kayne Henry scored 16 and Jacksonville State beat Central Arkansas 86-81 on Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks (11-6, 4-0 ASUN) earned their sixth-straight win. Jalen Finch had 14 points and six assists and Jalen Gibbs scored 11.

Darious Hall scored 20 points, Camren Hunter had 14 points and six assists and Eddy Kayouloud scored 12 for the Bears (6-12, 3-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-19 14:40 GMT+08:00

