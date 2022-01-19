Dunn's 30 and the foul line carry FGCU past Stetson in OT

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 30 points and Florida Gulf Coast made 9-of-10 foul shots in the final 2:18 to beat narrowly beat Stetson 93-91 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Matt Halvorsen had 13 points and Kevin Samuel grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for Florida Gulf Coast (12-7, 2-3 ASUN).

Alvin Tumblin scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Hatters (7-11, 1-4).

Josh Smith had 18 points and seven rebounds, Stephan Swenson scored 16 and Christiaan Jones had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Stetson which now has lost four of its last five.

