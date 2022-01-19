2 COVID cases dined at Taixi Goose in Taiwan's Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A newly confirmed COVID case dined with a previously confirmed case at a goose restaurant in Hsinchu City last week.

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the Hsinchu City Public Health Bureau announced that a family of four had tested positive for COVID. The infections included a senior executive of a car dealership in his 40s; (case No. 18,060), his wife, who works at the same company (case No. 18,061); and two daughters (case Nos. 18,062 and 18,063). The elder daughter attends Yi Ming Senior High School, while the younger one is a student at Sanmin Elementary School.

The health department Wednesday (Jan. 19) announced that a newly confirmed COVID case is a female friend of case No. 18,060 who joined her at a lunch gathering at the Taixi Goose (台西鵝肉) at No. 111, Section 1, Zhonghua Rd. in Hsinchu City's North District. There were at least six or seven people at the same table, and they stayed at the restaurant from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.

After contacts were listed for the latest case, Ximen Elementary School was closed for one day as a precaution. As for Sanmin Elementary School, where case No. 18,063 attends classes, more than 2,200 teachers and students underwent testing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Due to the large number of people, testing continued until 9 p.m. Over 100 people who had yet to be tested went to a nearby hospital on Wednesday morning for testing.

The city will announce the results of the tests during its press conference on Wednesday afternoon.