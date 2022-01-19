Alexa
AP source: Panthers interview Jay Gruden, 3 others for OC

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/19 11:03
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have expanded their offensive coordinator search to include former Washington coach Jay Gruden and three others, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team does not announce its interviews.

Along with Gruden, former New York Giants coach and current Dallas Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly have interviewed for the position.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the middle of the season with the offense struggling. The Panthers finished 5-12 and their offense ranked 30th in yards and 29th in points scored.

The Panthers previously interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh.

Gruden served as Washington's coach from 2014-19. He was Jacksonville's offensive coordinator in 2020 and was out of the league this season.

Updated : 2022-01-19 13:09 GMT+08:00

