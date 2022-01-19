Alexa
Joiner scores 24 to carry Iona over Monmouth 86-85 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 11:02
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Joiner scored a career-high 24 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Iona beat Monmouth 86-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Gaels never trailed in overtime.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 15 points for Iona (15-3, 7-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tyson Jolly had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Walker Miller had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (10-6, 2-3), who have now lost four straight. George Papas had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists and Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-19 13:09 GMT+08:00

