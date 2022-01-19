Alexa
Balogun, Moreno carry Eastern Kentucky past Lipscomb 86-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 10:52
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Tariq Balogun and Michael Moreno scored 16 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky beat Lipscomb 86-72 on Tuesday night.

Curt Lewis added 14 points, Devontae Blanton scored 13 and Braxton Beverly had 11 for the Colonels (9-10, 1-4 Atlantic Sun). Blanton also had 13 rebounds.

Will Pruitt had 17 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (8-12, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Trae Benham added 16 points and Parker Hazen had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-19 13:09 GMT+08:00

