3rd Taiwan Compal Electronics worker tests positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another employee of the Compal Electronics (仁寶電腦) factory in Taoyuan has tested positive for COVID, bringing the total number of cases at the plant to three.

On Sunday (Jan. 16), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that a couple, identified as case Nos. 17,883 and 17,884, had dined at the Tasty steakhouse in Zhongli District on Jan. 7 and sat near case No. 17,630, an employee of the Union Bank branch tied to an Omicron cluster infection. Chen said that both cases are employees of the Compal Electronics plant in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District.

At a press conference on Wednesday (Jan. 19), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) announced that 1,595 workers had been tested for COVID and that one employee from a different department than the earlier cases had received a positive result. According to Cheng, Victor Wang (王必勝), who heads the CECC's command post at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, went to the factory Tuesday (Jan. 18) to discuss disinfection plans and further testing with management.

Cheng stated that starting Wednesday, 1,559 workers will undergo a second PCR test. He said that in order to ensure the health and safety of the employees, they will later take two rapid antigen tests to determine if they have switched from being negative to positive cases.

He told the factory to ensure the workers strictly implement self-health monitoring. In addition, during their self-health monitoring period, Cheng said that workers must limit their group activities, and 78 employees in high-risk areas have been taken to quarantine centers by epidemic prevention vehicles to ensure the safe operation of the plant.