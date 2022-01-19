Maternal, paternal leave in Taiwan expanded with immediate effect

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced on Tuesday (Jan. 18) expanded provisions for maternal and paternal leave to be implemented immediately.

A seven-day paid leave period for both parents is now guaranteed by law. This is an increase from the previous five days permitted, according to a CNA report.

The cost of the additional two days will be borne by the government. Employers can apply for subsidies through the Labor Insurance Bureau.

According to the regulations, paternity leave can be taken at any time within a 15-day window prior to or after the date of delivery.

The new regulations also enable both spouses to take their leave in smaller units of time. They can take half-days or hours off at a time to visit a hospital for an ultra-sound screening, for example.

Employers are not entitled to reject employees' applications for this time off.