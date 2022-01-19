Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Maternal, paternal leave in Taiwan expanded with immediate effect

Paid leave increased for both parents from five to seven days

  252
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/19 12:20
A pregnant woman sits on a bed. (Getty Images)

A pregnant woman sits on a bed. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced on Tuesday (Jan. 18) expanded provisions for maternal and paternal leave to be implemented immediately.

A seven-day paid leave period for both parents is now guaranteed by law. This is an increase from the previous five days permitted, according to a CNA report.

The cost of the additional two days will be borne by the government. Employers can apply for subsidies through the Labor Insurance Bureau.

According to the regulations, paternity leave can be taken at any time within a 15-day window prior to or after the date of delivery.

The new regulations also enable both spouses to take their leave in smaller units of time. They can take half-days or hours off at a time to visit a hospital for an ultra-sound screening, for example.

Employers are not entitled to reject employees' applications for this time off.
paid leave
maternal leave
paternal leave
birth rate
Ministry of Labor

RELATED ARTICLES

Industrial migrant workers in Taiwan averaged NT$30,000 in June 2020
Industrial migrant workers in Taiwan averaged NT$30,000 in June 2020
2022/01/17 18:53
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
2022/01/17 17:43
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
2022/01/13 11:15
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
2022/01/10 18:12
Taiwan inches closer to allowing parents to take leave together
Taiwan inches closer to allowing parents to take leave together
2021/12/30 18:02

Updated : 2022-01-19 13:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
"