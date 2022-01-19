Heleflo Products’ Move Towards Digitalisation and Automation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 January 2022 - Leading supplier and converter of adhesive tapes and films, Heleflo Products Pte Ltd has announced their move to transform the company by implementing digital and automated solutions, with a specific focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). The solutions range from accounting and customer relations management to inventory management and production.





Heleflo Products Pte Ltd launched two new factory units in Tuas in the hope to expand and improve the efficiency of their production. In addition to this new launch, they will also be purchasing two new machines in January that will help in the process of slitting and rewinding adhesive tapes and films. With the implementation of these machines, what used to be a manual dual process will now be completed in half the time, improving production efficiency by double and reducing manual workload and accidents. With their current delivery and industrial-related vehicles running on diesel, they have also revealed plans to look into investing in electric vehicles in the future.





With Singapore's transition towards sustainability, the Government has launched several initiatives that aim to drive the nation towards reducing its carbon footprint and enabling enterprises over the next four years. Heleflo Products Pte Ltd aims to adopt digital solutions and promote their employees with new skills and more time to concentrate on value-added work. The company's transformation and focus on ESG will include the revamp in their KPI for waste and carbon footprint reduction and an emphasis on recycling and reusing carton boxes and printings.

Heleflo Product Pte Ltd's is an adhesive tape company that has spent the past 37 years since their establishment providing high-quality adhesive tapes and films for various industries across Singapore and globally. They currently partner with several significant factories from the USA, Europe, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan. They are on the lookout for more partners to provide quality products. Their range of tapes and films include general-purpose tapes to environmentally friendly kraft paper tapes and Electrostatic Dissipative (ESD) films.

For more information on Heleflo Product Pte Ltd and its range of products, please visit https://heleflo.com.sg/.

