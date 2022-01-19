Taiwan’s VP Lai to attend new Honduran Presidential inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will attend an inauguration ceremony for incoming Honduran President Xiomara Castro on Jan. 27.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) designated Lai to attend in her stead, according to a CNA report. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will send Vice President Kamala Harris to attend.

Since Lai will be visiting as a special envoy, he is expected to share the same stage with Harris. Whether Lai and Harris hold some form of interpersonal exchange at the event will be watched closely by political analysts, per CNA.

Honduras is one of Taiwan’s 14 remaining allies.