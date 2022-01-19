Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, and Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson go after the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursd... Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, and Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson go after the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad celebrates after scoring a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during the first period of an NHL hoc... New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad celebrates after scoring a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) shoots as New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game ... Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) shoots as New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, front, fights for control of the puck with Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello in the first period of an ... Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, front, fights for control of the puck with Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday.

The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan Division voting. Stamkos will join the Atlantic Division team, Kadri goes to the Central Division squad, and Terry to the Pacific.

The event features a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league’s four divisions.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin and high-scoring Edmonton teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headlined the rosters announced last Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports