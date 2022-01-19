Giants start 2nd round of GM interviews with Bills' Schoen

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen kicked off the New York Giants' search for a GM last week and he got the opening second-round interview on Tuesday.

The Giants said the 42-year-old met with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s headquarters. He also talked with other members of the team’s front office and toured the facility.

New York plans to bring back Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.

It's not immediately known whether any of the other nine men the Giants interviewed would be getting a second interview.

The Giants GM job has been open since Dave Gettleman retired a week ago Monday, after the team finished its fourth straight losing season under the 70-year-old.

Coach Joe Judge was fired the following day, after posting a 4-13 record this past season and 10-23 in two years.

The first job for the new general manager will be to hire a head coach.

Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL, including the past five with the Bills. He spent most of the previous decade with the Miami Dolphins’ front office.

Schoen’s first NFL job was as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He spent seven seasons (2001-07) working for the Panthers under current Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL