Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jags' McCray arrested, charged with eluding police in chase

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 05:42
Jags' McCray arrested, charged with eluding police in chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray made an obscene hand gesture at a police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop and then reached speeds of 100 mph and crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase, authorities said Tuesday.

McCray, 31, was arrested early Sunday, booked in the Lake County Jail and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to jail and police records. The charge is a second-degree felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond about seven hours later, according to jail records.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information," the Jaguars said Tuesday in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time.”

McCray was initially clocked doing 88 mph in a 50-mph zone by the Fruitland Park Police Department, police said. An officer attempted to pull him over, but McCray flashed him his middle finger, honked his horn and took off. Officers ended their chase after McCray reached speeds deemed unsafe.

McCray was later pulled over by Tavares Police Department officers, who said McCray “appeared to have an altered mental state.” He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

While McCray was being treated, the Fruitland Park police officer who initially tried to pull him over advised him of the charges and said he replied: “Oh, that was you? My bad.”

McCray was cited for speeding and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14.

McCray, who played collegiately at Florida, is an eight-year NFL veteran and has been mostly a special teams regular for the Jaguars over the last five seasons. He also played for Denver and Buffalo. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-19 07:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
"