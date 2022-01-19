BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2679 Down 19 Mar 2668 2675 2620 2631 Down 28 May 2705 2713 2670 2679 Down 19 Jul 2715 2723 2684 2693 Down 14 Sep 2716 2718 2682 2689 Down 13 Dec 2691 2695 2664 2666 Down 10 Mar 2653 2666 2638 2641 Down 11 May 2640 2650 2624 2627 Down 12 Jul 2613 2616 2613 2616 Down 14 Sep 2604 Down 16 Dec 2596 Down 16