BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2679
|Down
|19
|Mar
|2668
|2675
|2620
|2631
|Down
|28
|May
|2705
|2713
|2670
|2679
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2715
|2723
|2684
|2693
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2716
|2718
|2682
|2689
|Down
|13
|Dec
|2691
|2695
|2664
|2666
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2653
|2666
|2638
|2641
|Down
|11
|May
|2640
|2650
|2624
|2627
|Down
|12
|Jul
|2613
|2616
|2613
|2616
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2604
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2596
|Down
|16