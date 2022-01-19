Senegal, Guinea advance despite shock results at African Cup

Referee Ngwa Yuven, right, hands a soccer ball to Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, left, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer matc... Referee Ngwa Yuven, right, hands a soccer ball to Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, left, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Malawi and Senegal at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Senegal's coach Aliou Cisse, sing the national anthem before the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Malawi and Senegal at the Ko... Senegal's coach Aliou Cisse, sing the national anthem before the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Malawi and Senegal at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Senegal's Sadio Mane, center, is challenged by Malawi, Lawrence Chaziya, left, and Stanley Sanudi, right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group... Senegal's Sadio Mane, center, is challenged by Malawi, Lawrence Chaziya, left, and Stanley Sanudi, right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Malawi and Senegal at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Guinea's José Kanté, top, leaps over Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona to avoid a tackle during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between... Guinea's José Kanté, top, leaps over Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona to avoid a tackle during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Guinea's goalkeeper Aly Keita, far right, watches on as the ball kicked by Zimbabwe's Kudakwashe Mahachi enters his goal, during the African Cup of Na... Guinea's goalkeeper Aly Keita, far right, watches on as the ball kicked by Zimbabwe's Kudakwashe Mahachi enters his goal, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Zimbabwe's Kudakwashe Mahachi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal, during the African Cup of Nations 202... Zimbabwe's Kudakwashe Mahachi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Referee Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda looks on before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at t... Referee Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda looks on before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Referee Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda gestures to the players during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at... Referee Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda gestures to the players during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Senegals supporters before the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Malawi and Senegal, at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Camero... Senegals supporters before the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Malawi and Senegal, at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal was held 0-0 by Malawi in another African Cup of Nations shock on Tuesday, though the Senegalese still squeezed through to the knockout stages.

Zimbabwe, which had already been eliminated, provided a double surprise by upsetting Guinea 2-1 in the other Group B game.

Despite the loss, Guinea also advanced behind group winner Senegal as those two teams took the automatic qualifying places as expected but not in the manner expected.

Senegal ended up winning just one of its three group games — its opener against Zimbabwe and only after Sadio Mané buried a 97th-minute penalty. That was Senegal's only goal of the group stage. Africa's top-ranked team also drew 0-0 with Guinea.

On Tuesday, Senegal might have even lost after Malawi was awarded a late penalty when Bouna Sarr was whistled for pulling back Gomezgani Chirwa on the edge of the area.

Referee Blaise Yuven Ngwa of Cameroon checked VAR and then changed his mind and canceled the penalty when it seemed Sarr had indeed impeded Chirwa.

Malawi still has a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages for the first time as one of the four best third-place teams.

Senegal had a shot on goal after eight seconds and seemed set to overpower Malawi. It never happened.

Mané chipped over the crossbar in the seventh minute and substitute Famara Diedhiou spurned a great chance late on when he chested down and volleyed straight at goalkeeper Charles Thomu.

But Malawi was competitive throughout and seems likely to make it through to the last 16 in only its third African Cup appearance.

Senegal had Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and captain Kalidou Koulibaly back after they were in isolation for positive COVID-19 tests and missed the first two games.

Guinea was 2-0 down to Zimbabwe through Knowledge Musona's header and Kudakwashe Mahachi's goal just before halftime.

Guinea captain Naby Keita revived his team with a run inside from the right wing and a left-footed rocket into the top corner.

Guinea piled on the pressure but couldn't break through again and Keita left the field shaking his head despite the Guineans qualifying for the last 16.

The game was refereed by Salima Mukansanga, who became the first woman to take charge of an African Cup game. The Rwandan gave Keita a yellow card, his second of the group stage, meaning he'll be suspended for Guinea's last 16 game.

The African Cup has thrown up surprise after surprise in Cameroon and might have more in store later Tuesday when four-time champion Ghana attempts to revive what's been a stuttering campaign against tournament debutant Comoros. Gabon is also looking to qualify in that group when it faces Morocco, which has already advanced.

Gabon is without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was released to return to Arsenal for more medical tests after being diagnosed with what the Gabon Football Federation called heart lesions during his recovery from COVID-19 at the African Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports