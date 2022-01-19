Alexa
Everton promotes Duncan Ferguson to caretaker manager

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 03:24
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton promoted Duncan Ferguson to caretaker manager on Tuesday while it searches for Rafa Benitez's successor.

Ferguson, a former Scotland and Everton striker, took charge for three games in 2019 following the dismissal of Marco Silva and he has remained on the coaching staff.

The club said in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge "for the club's upcoming games” starting with the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United and Everton forward currently managing Derby in the second tier, and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard have been linked with the Goodison Park job permanently.

Everton is looking for a sixth permanent managerial appointment since owner Farhad Moshiri took over in 2016.

The team is 16th in the Premier League, six points above the relegation zone with two games in hand over 18th-placed Norwich.

Updated : 2022-01-19 05:30 GMT+08:00

