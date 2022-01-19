Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UK man admits exploiting worker kept in shed for 40 years

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 02:44
UK man admits exploiting worker kept in shed for 40 years

LONDON (AP) — A man in northwest England pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to exploiting a vulnerable victim who was found living in a garden shed that had been his home for 40 years.

The victim was rescued in October 2018 when officers from the Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority searched a trailer park in Carlisle and discovered him living in the shed, which had no light or heat, the agency said.

The man, now in his early 60s, told investigators that he worked on farms, doing painting, roofing and paving work for which he was paid as little as 10 pounds ($13.50) a day. The man now lives in supported accommodation in another community.

“This is something that even now I struggle to comprehend,” Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer said in a statement. “For four decades he was in effect kept as a slave.”

Peter Swailes, 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to organize the travel of a person for the purpose of exploiting him. He entered the plea shortly before his trial was scheduled to begin. Swailes’ father died last year before he could stand trial on the same charge.

Updated : 2022-01-19 04:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
"