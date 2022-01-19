Alexa
US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/19 01:21
Apple TV app

Movies US charts:

1. Sing 2

2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

3. No Time to Die

4. Eternals

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

6. Dune

7. Spencer

8. Free Guy

9. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

10. Spider-Man: Far From Home

11. King Richard

12. The Last Duel

13. Clifford The Big Red Dog

14. Sing

15. The Card Counter

16. The Amazing Spider-Man

17. Spider-Man: Homecoming

18. Shattered (2021)

19. Halloween Kills (Extended Cut)

20. The Hating Game

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. See for Me

3. Belfast

4. MLKFBI

5. Old Henry

6. The Green Knight

7. Copshop

8. June Again

9. Delicious

10. Beyond Impossible

11. Lamb

12. Borrego

13. C’mon C’mon

14. A Mouthful of Air

15. Demonic

16. Italian Studies

17. Benedetta

18. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

19. Waitress

20. Arctic Void

Updated : 2022-01-19 03:59 GMT+08:00

"