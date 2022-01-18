Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 30 23 5 1 1 50 105 62
Knoxville 28 22 3 1 2 47 108 61
Quad City 28 17 5 2 4 40 99 74
Peoria 25 16 5 1 3 36 92 59
Fayetteville 27 17 9 1 0 35 85 66
Roanoke 25 14 6 2 3 34 74 59
Pensacola 28 14 10 3 1 32 87 83
Evansville 28 13 15 0 0 26 68 77
Birmingham 29 6 19 4 0 16 66 112
Macon 28 5 21 1 1 12 56 118
Vermilion County 24 3 19 2 0 8 40 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Birmingham 2, Huntsville 0

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-19 01:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
"