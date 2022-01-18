Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 29 16 9 3 1 36 93 75
Springfield 33 18 11 3 1 40 108 106
Hershey 34 18 11 3 2 41 104 98
Hartford 31 16 10 3 2 37 94 90
Charlotte 32 17 13 2 0 36 110 96
Lehigh Valley 30 10 12 6 2 28 80 98
Bridgeport 37 13 17 3 4 33 99 116
WB/Scranton 30 11 15 1 3 26 70 100
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 28 20 4 4 0 44 104 73
Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 123 119
Toronto 29 17 10 1 1 36 97 97
Laval 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 93
Syracuse 28 13 11 3 1 30 82 88
Cleveland 29 12 10 4 3 31 87 94
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 33 24 6 2 1 51 114 82
Manitoba 32 20 9 2 1 43 97 76
Grand Rapids 31 14 11 4 2 34 89 90
Rockford 29 14 13 1 1 30 86 91
Iowa 32 14 14 3 1 32 89 93
Milwaukee 36 14 18 2 2 32 101 120
Texas 27 9 14 3 1 22 81 105
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 31 22 6 2 1 47 108 76
Ontario 29 18 6 3 2 41 110 89
Henderson 29 16 10 2 1 35 89 79
Colorado 32 16 11 3 2 37 104 101
Bakersfield 26 12 8 3 3 30 77 73
Abbotsford 28 12 12 3 1 28 83 84
Tucson 28 12 13 2 1 27 71 93
San Diego 26 11 13 2 0 24 68 84
San Jose 31 13 17 1 0 27 94 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Syracuse 2, Belleville 1

Chicago 5, Rockford 3

Milwaukee 3, Iowa 0

Abbotsford 2, Ontario 1

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-19 01:00 GMT+08:00

