All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|26
|7
|5
|57
|158
|111
|Tampa Bay
|40
|26
|9
|5
|57
|135
|113
|Toronto
|36
|24
|9
|3
|51
|123
|93
|Boston
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|111
|90
|Detroit
|40
|18
|17
|5
|41
|108
|130
|Buffalo
|38
|11
|20
|7
|29
|98
|133
|Ottawa
|31
|11
|18
|2
|24
|89
|112
|Montreal
|37
|7
|25
|5
|19
|78
|136
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|113
|96
|Carolina
|35
|25
|8
|2
|52
|119
|80
|Pittsburgh
|38
|23
|10
|5
|51
|125
|100
|Washington
|39
|21
|9
|9
|51
|129
|108
|Columbus
|36
|17
|18
|1
|35
|116
|131
|New Jersey
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|107
|129
|Philadelphia
|38
|13
|18
|7
|33
|95
|129
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|12
|13
|6
|30
|71
|85
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|36
|25
|8
|3
|53
|156
|115
|St. Louis
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|138
|108
|Nashville
|40
|24
|13
|3
|51
|124
|112
|Minnesota
|35
|22
|10
|3
|47
|132
|109
|Winnipeg
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|102
|99
|Dallas
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|99
|106
|Chicago
|39
|15
|18
|6
|36
|95
|126
|Arizona
|37
|9
|24
|4
|22
|82
|140
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|40
|23
|15
|2
|48
|141
|122
|Los Angeles
|39
|20
|14
|5
|45
|111
|103
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|120
|120
|San Jose
|40
|21
|17
|2
|44
|112
|121
|Calgary
|34
|17
|11
|6
|40
|105
|87
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|117
|117
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|98
|110
|Seattle
|38
|11
|23
|4
|26
|102
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Arizona 5, Montreal 2
San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2
Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 5, Nashville 3
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3
New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.