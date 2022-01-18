Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 38 26 7 5 57 158 111
Tampa Bay 40 26 9 5 57 135 113
Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93
Boston 35 22 11 2 46 111 90
Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130
Buffalo 38 11 20 7 29 98 133
Ottawa 31 11 18 2 24 89 112
Montreal 37 7 25 5 19 78 136
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96
Carolina 35 25 8 2 52 119 80
Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100
Washington 39 21 9 9 51 129 108
Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131
New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129
Philadelphia 38 13 18 7 33 95 129
N.Y. Islanders 31 12 13 6 30 71 85
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 36 25 8 3 53 156 115
St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108
Nashville 40 24 13 3 51 124 112
Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109
Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99
Dallas 35 18 15 2 38 99 106
Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126
Arizona 37 9 24 4 22 82 140
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122
Los Angeles 39 20 14 5 45 111 103
Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120
San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121
Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 98 110
Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Arizona 5, Montreal 2

San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2

Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.