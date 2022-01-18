THROUGH JANUARY 17
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|1325
|44
|1.99
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|25
|1449
|49
|2.03
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|1
|59
|2
|2.03
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|30
|1787
|62
|2.08
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|28
|1631
|58
|2.13
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|31
|1876
|67
|2.14
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1508
|56
|2.23
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|10
|511
|20
|2.35
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1292
|51
|2.37
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|33
|1947
|79
|2.43
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|18
|1000
|41
|2.46
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|13
|681
|28
|2.47
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|27
|1555
|64
|2.47
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|18
|1077
|45
|2.51
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|24
|1420
|60
|2.54
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|17
|961
|41
|2.56
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|14
|838
|36
|2.58
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|12
|674
|29
|2.58
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|31
|1876
|22
|6
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|33
|1947
|20
|11
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|30
|1787
|19
|7
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|28
|1631
|19
|5
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|27
|1555
|19
|3
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|25
|1449
|19
|6
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|26
|1432
|17
|5
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|1325
|17
|4
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|31
|1839
|16
|14
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|28
|1626
|15
|11
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|24
|1419
|15
|8
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1647
|14
|10
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|27
|1583
|13
|11
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|23
|1217
|13
|9
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|21
|1190
|13
|4
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|18
|1077
|13
|5
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|12
|9
|6
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|28
|1581
|12
|10
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1508
|12
|8
|5
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|21
|1155
|12
|7
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|20
|1148
|12
|7
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|1325
|44
|676
|.939
|17
|4
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|28
|1631
|58
|784
|.931
|19
|5
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|25
|1449
|49
|634
|.928
|19
|6
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|30
|1787
|62
|794
|.928
|19
|7
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1292
|51
|645
|.927
|10
|7
|5
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|1
|59
|2
|25
|.926
|1
|0
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|31
|1876
|67
|819
|.924
|22
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1508
|56
|684
|.924
|12
|8
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|33
|1947
|79
|951
|.923
|20
|11
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|27
|1555
|64
|748
|.921
|19
|3
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|17
|961
|41
|469
|.920
|6
|8
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|13
|722
|32
|362
|.919
|6
|5
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|28
|1581
|71
|799
|.918
|12
|10
|4
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|21
|1155
|51
|573
|.918
|12
|7
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|12
|674
|29
|323
|.918
|7
|2
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|18
|1077
|45
|501
|.918
|13
|5
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|578
|25
|277
|.917
|2
|6
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|72
|794
|.917
|12
|9
|6
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1508
|5
|12
|8
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|28
|1631
|4
|19
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|30
|1787
|3
|19
|7
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|27
|1583
|3
|13
|11
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|1325
|3
|17
|4
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1292
|3
|10
|7
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|21
|1190
|3
|13
|4
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|33
|1947
|2
|20
|11
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|31
|1876
|2
|22
|6
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1647
|2
|14
|10
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|24
|1420
|2
|11
|9
|4
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|22
|1221
|2
|9
|8
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|23
|1217
|2
|13
|9
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|13
|722
|2
|6
|5
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|549
|2
|5
|3
|1