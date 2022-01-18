Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 23:06
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH JANUARY 17

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 23 1325 44 1.99
Frederik Andersen Carolina 25 1449 49 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 2 2.03
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1787 62 2.08
Jack Campbell Toronto 28 1631 58 2.13
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 31 1876 67 2.14
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1508 56 2.23
Antti Raanta Carolina 10 511 20 2.35
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1292 51 2.37
Juuse Saros Nashville 33 1947 79 2.43
Vitek Vanecek Washington 18 1000 41 2.46
Jake Oettinger Dallas 13 681 28 2.47
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 27 1555 64 2.47
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50
Linus Ullmark Boston 18 1077 45 2.51
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 24 1420 60 2.54
Braden Holtby Dallas 17 961 41 2.56
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 14 838 36 2.58
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 674 29 2.58

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 31 1876 22 6 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 33 1947 20 11 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1787 19 7 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 28 1631 19 5 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 27 1555 19 3 3
Frederik Andersen Carolina 25 1449 19 6 0
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 26 1432 17 5 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 23 1325 17 4 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 31 1839 16 14 1
Robin Lehner Vegas 28 1626 15 11 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1419 15 8 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 28 1647 14 10 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 27 1583 13 11 3
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 23 1217 13 9 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 21 1190 13 4 3
Linus Ullmark Boston 18 1077 13 5 0
John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 12 9 6
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 28 1581 12 10 4
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1508 12 8 5
James Reimer San Jose 21 1155 12 7 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 20 1148 12 7 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 23 1325 44 676 .939 17 4 2
Jack Campbell Toronto 28 1631 58 784 .931 19 5 3
Frederik Andersen Carolina 25 1449 49 634 .928 19 6 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1787 62 794 .928 19 7 4
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1292 51 645 .927 10 7 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 2 25 .926 1 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 31 1876 67 819 .924 22 6 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1508 56 684 .924 12 8 5
Juuse Saros Nashville 33 1947 79 951 .923 20 11 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 27 1555 64 748 .921 19 3 3
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0
Braden Holtby Dallas 17 961 41 469 .920 6 8 1
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 13 722 32 362 .919 6 5 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 28 1581 71 799 .918 12 10 4
James Reimer San Jose 21 1155 51 573 .918 12 7 1
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 674 29 323 .918 7 2 2
Linus Ullmark Boston 18 1077 45 501 .918 13 5 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 578 25 277 .917 2 6 1
John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 72 794 .917 12 9 6

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1508 5 12 8 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 28 1631 4 19 5 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1787 3 19 7 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 27 1583 3 13 11 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 23 1325 3 17 4 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1292 3 10 7 5
Ilya Samsonov Washington 21 1190 3 13 4 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 33 1947 2 20 11 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 31 1876 2 22 6 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 28 1647 2 14 10 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 24 1420 2 11 9 4
Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 22 1221 2 9 8 3
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 23 1217 2 13 9 1
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 13 722 2 6 5 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 9 549 2 5 3 1