NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 38 26 7 5 57 158 111 Tampa Bay 40 26 9 5 57 135 113 N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96 Carolina 35 25 8 2 52 119 80 Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93 Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100 Washington 39 21 9 9 51 129 108 Boston 35 22 11 2 46 111 90 Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130 Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131 New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129 Philadelphia 38 13 18 7 33 95 129 N.Y. Islanders 31 12 13 6 30 71 85 Buffalo 38 11 20 7 29 98 133 Ottawa 31 11 18 2 24 89 112 Montreal 37 7 25 5 19 78 136

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 36 25 8 3 53 156 115 St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108 Nashville 40 24 13 3 51 124 112 Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122 Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109 Los Angeles 39 20 14 5 45 111 103 Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120 San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121 Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87 Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117 Dallas 35 18 15 2 38 99 106 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 98 110 Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126 Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138 Arizona 37 9 24 4 22 82 140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Arizona 5, Montreal 2

San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2

Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.