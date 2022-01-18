Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 23:00
NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 38 26 7 5 57 158 111
Tampa Bay 40 26 9 5 57 135 113
N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96
Carolina 35 25 8 2 52 119 80
Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93
Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100
Washington 39 21 9 9 51 129 108
Boston 35 22 11 2 46 111 90
Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130
Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131
New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129
Philadelphia 38 13 18 7 33 95 129
N.Y. Islanders 31 12 13 6 30 71 85
Buffalo 38 11 20 7 29 98 133
Ottawa 31 11 18 2 24 89 112
Montreal 37 7 25 5 19 78 136
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 36 25 8 3 53 156 115
St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108
Nashville 40 24 13 3 51 124 112
Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122
Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109
Los Angeles 39 20 14 5 45 111 103
Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120
San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121
Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87
Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117
Dallas 35 18 15 2 38 99 106
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 98 110
Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126
Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138
Arizona 37 9 24 4 22 82 140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Arizona 5, Montreal 2

San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2

Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-19 00:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
"