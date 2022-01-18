Nutraceutical Excipients Market Size, Share, CAGR, Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Nutraceutical Excipients Market is valued approximately at USD 3.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Nutraceutical Excipients Market. The Nutraceutical Excipients Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Nutraceutical Excipients Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Nutraceutical Excipients Market both globally and regionally.

Nutraceutical is the combination of pharmaceutical and nutrition. It plays an important role in modifying and upholding physiological functions of humans. Excipients are inert pharmaceutical ingredients utilized in the product formation. These are used in the manufacture of amino acid- based nutraceutical products and protein-based nutraceutical products. The increased application of Nutraceutical Excipients in nutraceutical products including supplements, food and beverage, due to its multifunctional properties drives the market growth.

Incessantly increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases further triggers the consumers to become more conscious about their dietary habits and nutritional intake fueling the market growth. Increasing trend of preventive healthcare to mitigate the negative health impacts of fast-paced lifestyle coupled with geriatric population surges the demand for Nutraceutical excipients for improved outcomes.

As per Asian Scientist in 2018, approximately 9% of the Chinese population suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a third leading cause of death in China. Further, as per World Health Organization in 2017, aging population is more vulnerable to the COPD diseases. As per the United Nations ESCAP (Economics and Social Commissions for Asia and Pacific) in 2016, the aging population is supposed to rise up to 59% in the region by 2050 currently being 53% of population. Decrease in returns on R&D investments and high costs of clinical trials and registration impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, advancements in nanotechnology equipped with new features presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Nutraceutical Excipients market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the busy lifestyle of consumers, prevalence of chronic diseases due to hectic lifestyles, and an increase in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of nutritional foods, including food supplements, which has driven the demand for functional food products.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rapid growth of the middle-class population, increase in consumer awareness about health & fitness, and rise in consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nutraceutical Excipients market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Kerry Group PLC

Ingredion Plc

Sensient Technologies

Associated British Foods

Roquette Freres

Meggle Group Wasser

Cargill Inc

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Seppic

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Functionality:

Binders

Fillers & Diluents

Coating Agents

Flavoring Agents

Lubricants

By End Product:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Vitamins

Omega-3 fatty acids

Minerals

Others

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

