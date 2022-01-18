3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share, CAGR, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

3D Printing Materials Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean publicize new report on the 3D Printing Materials Market. The 3D Printing Materials Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the 3D Printing Materials Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the3D Printing Materials Market both globally and regionally.

3D printing is the construction of a three-dimensional object from a CAD model or a digital 3D model. The process in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, typically layer by layer. ABS plastic, PLA, polyamide (nylon), glass filled polyamide, stereolithography materials (epoxy resins), silver, titanium, steel, wax, photopolymers and polycarbonate are the materials used to create 3D printing. The 3D printing is negatively affected by COVID-19 as disruption in the supply chain has resulted in delays or non-arrival of raw materials, disrupted financial flows, and growing absenteeism among production line workers.

These compelled manufacturers of aircraft and automobile industries to operate at zero or partial capacities, which results low demand for 3D printing materials. The increasing demand from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries, mass customization and government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing encourages the growth of the global 3D Printing Materials Market.

Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 03rd June 2020, 3D System introduced the innovation of its plastics materials portfolio. The materials including Figure 4 RUBBER-65A BLK, Accura Fidelity, Accura Bond, Accura Patch, and Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY. These are designed to help manufacturers to address a broader portfolio of applications. However, high material costs and declining economy due to COVID-19 are the major factors restraining the growth of global 3D Printing Materials market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global 3D Printing Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for the metal materials from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

The Exone Company

Stratasys, Ltd.

General Electric

EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

Materialise NV

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder

Filament

Liquid

End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

By Type:

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Others

By Application:

Prototyping

Manufacturing

R&D

By Technology:

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective laser sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing Materials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Key questions answered in the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

