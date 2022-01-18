Mycoplasma Testing Market Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Business Strategies, Emerging Technology and Forecast 2026

Mycoplasma Testing Market is valued approximately USD 662 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Mycoplasma is referred to as the class of bacteria commonly present in cell culture. It is also known as mollicutes, these bacteria require a cell wall, which make them impervious to frequently use antibiotics, such as penicillin. Mycoplasma is easily spread via droplets throughout cell culture and can persist in dried form for months. Mycoplasma infection is complex to see with a microscope and involves specific testing, to be detected. Infection can have an acute impact on experimental work reliant on the species present. Mycoplasma organisms can affect cell growth, tumorigenicity, metabolism and response to chemotherapy. Rising research activities conducted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increased government support and funding in research activities, and growing cell culture contamination around the world are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company, has announced its plans to invest almost $259 million for its novel Biologicals Development Center (BDC), to be sited as a R&D hub in Germany. Similarly, Merck KGaA is also planning to invest around $16 billion in R&D over the next five years, in addition to its yearly investment of $7 billion. Therefore, a huge amount of investments in R&D activities, is expected to drive the demand for mycoplasma testing products around the world. However, high degree of consolidation acts and stringent regulatory framework are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Mycoplasma Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expanding healthcare expenditure and rising investments by the U.S. government to enhance research-based activities in biopharmaceutical industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to regulatory policies enacted by healthcare organizations for improving biosafety quality in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics (Division of F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

American Type Culture Collection

Biounique Testing Laboratories Inc.

Invivogen

Promocell GmbH

Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services:

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Services & Software

By Technique:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Elisa

Direct Assays

Indirect Assays

DNA Staining

Others

By Application:

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End-of-Production Cell Testing

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

