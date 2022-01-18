Digital Microscope Market Current Growth 2022, Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis, Impact of COVID-19

Report Ocean presents a new report on Digital Microscope Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Digital Microscope Market is valued approximately at USD 388.05 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 2.74% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Digital microscope is an advanced microscope, integrated with digital cameras, high quality image sensors, rechargeable batteries, and also has storage options for saving the images. The key benefit of digital microscope is that the image of an object can be seen clearly and instantly. Digital microscopes are extensively utilized in different end use industries such as scientific research, cosmetology, biomedicine, and other industry. In the life science industry, it is used to study the biomolecules, cell, their functioning and microstructure thus plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical and biomedicine industry. These digital microscopes are also utilized in the labs of the healthcare centers to observe specimen taken from patients which further increases the level of success of the treatment and the skills of the medical professionals.

Hence, growing government investment towards life science research and development is contributing towards market growth of digital microscopes. According to the National Institutes of Health, the institute had a budget of approx. $1.495 billion to promote project on stem cell researches in 2015 that significantly increased to about $1.912 billion in 2019, covering a wide range of field from cell biology and culture. Similarly, in 2018, California government also provided $45 million funding for supporting and investigating early stage research for exploring new stem cell treatments and technologies. Furthermore, the rising applications of these digital microscopes across multiple domains such as electronics, automotive, inspection, metallurgy and more provides an opportunistic market for Digital Microscopes. However, lack of trained professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Digital Microscope market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth in the pharmaceutical research and development expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing government spending in research and development, increasing application of the microscopy in nano technology research and life sciences, increasing automotive production along with growing textile industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Microscope market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Olympus Corporation

Celestron LLC

Leica Microsystems

Carl Zeiss AG

Nikon Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Jeol, Ltd.

Hirox Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Tagarno A/S

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Desktop Digital Microscope

Portable Digital Microscope

Wireless digital microscope

Others

By Application:

Scientific research

Biomedicine

Cosmetology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Microscope Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

