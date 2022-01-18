Sleeping Mattress Market Size 2022 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share and Regional Forecast 2027

Sleeping Mattress Market is valued approximately USD 33.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Sleeping Mattress is used on bed to sleep upon, it is filled with a resilient material alone or in combination with other products. The major factors that drive the market are infrastructural developments and increase in disposable income, increase in number of hospitality and residential units. Further, increasing investments in comfort, luxurious products, and increase in prevalence of sleeping disorders, inappropriate sleep cycle has led the adoption of Sleeping Mattress across the forecast period. For Instance: in February 2019, Eight Sleep launched its new product smart mattress with biometric-monitoring and unique feature like dual thermostat. However, rising counterfeiters who sell damaged, rejected or fake mattresses impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the customized mattress, interior designing and improving standard of life the adoption & demand for Sleeping Mattress is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Sleeping Mattress market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the geriatric population, sleeping disorders, back pain and growing middle class population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, new & innovative smart mattresses solutions, increasing penetration of market leaders in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sleeping Mattress market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kurl-On Ltd.

Leggett & Platt

Paramount Beds Co. Ltd.

Saatva

Serta Simmons

Silentnight Groups

Sleep Number Corporation

Tempur Sealy

Spring Air

Kingsdown.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Innerspring

Latex

Foam

Others

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sleeping Mattress Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

