Hair Scissors Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact, Revenue Estimates, Industry Size, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Product Type and Geography

Hair Scissors Market is valued approximately at USD 93 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hair scissor is specially designed to trim and style hair, additionally recognized as hairdressing shear/scissor, barber shear, or hair shear. Hair professionals use exceptional sizes of scissors in order to cut the hair to the preferred style. Increase in the number of salons and appearance conscious consumers drive the market growth majorly. Further, increasing investments in new product launches, rise in unisex saloon chains, and increase in demand for hairstyling, improvement in lifestyle, upgradation in modern trend and growth in population has led the adoption of Hair Scissors across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the data published by WHO in 2019, the global population of 65 years and above is expected to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% by 2050. Aging population is required even more to take care of their hair. However, rise in availability of local hair scissors impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the technological advancements, product innovation and equipment upgrades, to reduce costs & improve quality, the adoption & demand for Hair Scissors is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Hair Scissors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in urban population and influential trend of celebrities as they contribute towards preference of consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, setting up of world-famous salons would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hair Scissors market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hair Tools limited

Excellent Shears

Kamisori Inc.

Tokosha

Matteck Matsuzaki

Hikari Corporation

Saki Shears

Dragonfly Shears

Mizutani Scissors

United Salon Technologies GmbH.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hair Cutting Scissors

Hair Texturing Scissors

Hair Thinning Scissors

By End-User:

Commercial Sector

Residential Sector



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hair Scissors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

