Pet Furniture Market 2022: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2027

Pet Furniture Market is valued approximately USD 3.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Pet Furniture is specifically designed and manufactured furniture based on needs of different types of pets such as cats, dogs, rabbits; ferrets; pigs; rodents, avian pets,; reptile pets; aquatic pets, , amphibians; and arthropod pets,. Most popular of them are dogs and cats. These huge varieties of pets make pet furniture market an ever growing market. The Pet Furniture is used for taking care of pets’ health and providing comfort to the both pets as well as pet owners. They provide pet owners a lifestyle with good convenience such as temperature control, orthopedic beds and electrical heating beds and many other benefits. They also have features such as bedding, built-in storage space, and seating configurations. Pet owners who prefer indoor pets, they choose proper pet furniture for maintaining hygiene in their homes and is popular in America, England, Germany, where manufacturers are investing in new product innovations due to higher demand.
For instance: According to the American Pet Productions Association (APPA) in 2018, pet care spending was USD 90.5 billion, a 20% increase from 2017. The innovative products like designer prints and premium fabrics along with environment friendly are creating demand in the less developed countries. Further, increasing adoption of pets in the households, advanced cost-effective pet care and increasing disposable income has led the adoption of Pet Furniture across the forecast period. However, high cost of smart furniture impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing pet animals, customized furniture, rising concerns towards pet care, increase in health expenditure for animals and huge varieties in furniture for pet the adoption & demand for Pet Furniture is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Pet Furniture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing pet owners and promptness & affordability of pet care services coupled with the well-established marketing & innovation of products. For instance: According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, in 2018 the rural states of the U.S. have the highest ownership of domestic animals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising animal welfare awareness and customized pet furniture would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pet Furniture market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
FurHaven Pet Products
Go Pet Club
MidWest Homes for Pets
Nest Bedding
North American Pet Products
PetPals Group, Inc
Prevue Pet Products
Taizhou Huamao Handicraft Article Co., Ltd
Ultra Modern Pet
Ware Pet Products
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Dog
Cat
Others
By Product:
Houses
Bed & Sofas
Trees & Condos
By Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
E-Commerce
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Pet Furniture Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
What is the aim of the report?
Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.
The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
What is the key information extracted from the report?
Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
