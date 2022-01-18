Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 18, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Partial sunshine;32;25;S;9;78%;27%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;28;20;Clouds and sun;24;20;NW;15;68%;31%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;9;3;A morning shower;5;-3;WNW;16;72%;66%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;S;7;71%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog early in the day;7;2;A little p.m. rain;7;2;NW;19;94%;94%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, snow showers;-5;-6;Periods of sun;-3;-10;SSE;14;75%;27%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brief p.m. showers;3;0;Some sun;7;-3;E;14;68%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;-8;-16;Low clouds;-11;-18;E;6;77%;2%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;41;27;Very hot;41;25;NNE;13;31%;11%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;13;5;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;ESE;10;59%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;23;17;A shower in places;27;17;W;16;59%;57%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;11;-2;Hazy sunshine;13;5;SSE;18;42%;55%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray shower;30;22;High clouds;32;22;SE;8;68%;10%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;27;17;Clearing;28;15;E;10;51%;2%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;23;Sunshine and nice;32;23;SSW;10;49%;11%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;13;3;Partly sunny;11;3;NNW;11;76%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;3;-7;Chilly with some sun;-1;-8;S;8;38%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;6;-3;Mostly sunny;5;-3;SE;8;58%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Areas of low clouds;5;2;More clouds than sun;4;-1;W;10;88%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;9;Decreasing clouds;21;9;SE;10;64%;31%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;ENE;13;51%;2%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;5;-4;Fog, then sun;3;-1;WSW;9;79%;25%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;7;0;A little p.m. rain;6;2;NW;13;90%;92%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;5;-6;Mostly sunny;4;-4;WSW;8;46%;2%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy this morning;5;-8;Fog, then sun;4;-6;SSW;6;76%;9%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A couple of showers;24;22;Humid with a t-storm;27;23;ESE;18;81%;99%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;29;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;NE;7;50%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;5;-5;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;NW;12;40%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;17;10;Showers around;17;9;NW;18;40%;69%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;SSE;15;53%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;29;21;SE;5;56%;31%;8

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;30;23;Hazy sun;31;22;NE;10;74%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Milder;5;-2;Colder;0;-12;NW;22;53%;16%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;NNE;16;64%;26%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy, mist;6;2;A little p.m. rain;5;0;WNW;21;90%;93%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and less humid;28;22;Mostly cloudy;29;22;N;12;57%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;19;14;Breezy in the p.m.;17;-3;N;19;37%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Brief p.m. showers;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;19;73%;80%;4

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;13;8;Mostly cloudy;17;10;NW;6;87%;57%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;-3;A p.m. snow shower;0;-8;NE;10;70%;53%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;WNW;9;62%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. t-storms;31;24;A couple of t-storms;28;24;WSW;8;81%;98%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;11;7;A stray shower;8;1;WNW;18;78%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Inc. clouds;14;7;Morning rain, cooler;9;3;N;4;61%;95%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;15;13;Sun and some clouds;15;12;E;24;66%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Pleasant and warmer;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;SSE;7;61%;60%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;23;15;A little a.m. rain;24;15;NE;9;69%;63%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;18;ESE;12;49%;7%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;-1;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;0;SW;25;90%;91%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;33;22;Mainly cloudy;33;23;SE;7;49%;7%;7

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;20;14;Partly sunny;22;15;E;8;66%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;NNE;9;69%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;29;16;Sunny and nice;28;16;E;7;48%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;18;9;Cooler, morning rain;13;7;W;9;86%;91%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;5;-1;Partly sunny, cold;3;-1;SW;15;57%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;28;24;A shower and t-storm;29;23;W;15;82%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;N;15;46%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;22;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;15;E;9;77%;96%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Milder;9;3;Rain and drizzle;8;-3;SSW;8;58%;60%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;26;14;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;W;16;58%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;6;Hazy sunshine;17;7;N;6;63%;11%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;25;12;Hazy sun;25;11;N;25;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy;-2;-5;Snow showers;-1;-2;SW;11;61%;59%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a t-storm;29;24;A shower;30;24;NNE;15;60%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;22;A t-storm around;33;22;SSW;7;63%;80%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;23;13;Hazy sunshine;24;12;NW;8;57%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray t-shower;31;24;Showers around;33;24;ESE;6;72%;91%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain at times;11;4;Occasional rain;13;3;ENE;15;69%;94%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SSW;9;67%;26%;5

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;25;22;Increasing clouds;25;21;SSE;11;69%;29%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;3;NE;10;77%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;7;3;A little a.m. rain;9;1;NW;16;86%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny;19;10;NNE;8;80%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;SSW;10;65%;8%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;-5;Mostly sunny;11;-1;NE;6;52%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;32;28;Mostly cloudy;32;27;NE;20;63%;44%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;10;79%;91%;4

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;29;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;E;8;60%;93%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;ESE;23;51%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;NNE;8;39%;4%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine;19;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;20;E;14;52%;19%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;-4;-7;A snow shower;0;-2;SW;15;86%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;E;24;59%;1%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy with a shower;23;21;Breezy with a shower;24;21;E;23;85%;100%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;-14;-22;Snow, not as cold;-5;-15;WSW;10;73%;98%;0

Moscow, Russia;Breezy this morning;-4;-14;Clouds and sun, cold;-10;-11;SSW;9;69%;39%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;31;22;Hazy sunshine;30;22;NNW;9;57%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;High clouds;26;15;N;12;58%;82%;6

New York, United States;Windy with some sun;2;-4;Milder;7;1;WSW;17;59%;70%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;15;5;Decreasing clouds;8;1;N;18;48%;3%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-9;-14;Inc. clouds;-11;-17;SW;11;91%;16%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;Chilly with some sun;7;3;WSW;9;57%;31%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;-2;-2;Snow and rain;6;-2;NNW;13;61%;81%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and very cold;-16;-22;A little a.m. snow;-2;-19;WNW;18;81%;88%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;W;12;77%;99%;6

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with a shower;31;23;A thunderstorm;32;24;NNW;19;65%;81%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;23;Downpours;28;23;E;9;84%;96%;3

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;8;1;Low clouds and fog;7;2;NW;9;78%;75%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;40;26;Sunshine, very hot;38;26;SSE;17;18%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;24;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;NNE;11;51%;14%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;23;NE;14;81%;100%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;32;19;A passing shower;33;18;ESE;9;52%;81%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;3;-2;Fog, then sun;4;0;WSW;9;69%;51%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;-1;-14;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-26;NNE;9;53%;49%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;21;10;Cloudy;22;11;SSW;14;51%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;19;6;Decreasing clouds;19;5;SE;5;75%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;ESE;13;63%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;4;-3;High clouds;1;0;SE;11;61%;59%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;1;-1;More clouds than sun;5;1;SW;15;84%;64%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;ENE;12;68%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A couple of showers;11;9;Clearing and warmer;16;9;ESE;7;51%;8%;3

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;-1;Partly sunny;14;8;SSE;9;74%;81%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder;-6;-10;Low clouds;2;2;SW;13;87%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;12;8;Partly sunny;14;8;NNE;8;82%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;26;17;Breezy in the a.m.;28;16;ENE;23;61%;15%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Breezy with a shower;28;23;ESE;19;71%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;NNE;11;73%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;ESE;9;36%;12%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;SW;10;36%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;A shower in places;30;21;N;13;72%;81%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;17;2;Sunny and beautiful;16;1;E;6;62%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;8;6;Rain and drizzle;8;8;SSE;9;87%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;-1;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-10;NW;6;54%;80%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;11;6;Partly sunny, mild;14;5;NE;10;64%;26%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A couple of showers;31;25;NNW;18;68%;95%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;2;-6;Mostly sunny;3;-6;SW;16;64%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the p.m.;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;19;68%;27%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;1;0;A little p.m. rain;7;-3;W;19;74%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm, cooler;21;20;A passing shower;23;19;SSE;24;70%;91%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;17;16;Low clouds;18;16;E;15;82%;42%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;1;0;Rain and snow shower;3;1;SSW;19;93%;91%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with hazy sun;13;6;Cooler;7;-2;NNW;17;84%;66%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;3;-4;Morning rain;4;-2;NNW;20;59%;91%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;3;0;Plenty of sunshine;8;0;NNE;8;18%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;16;10;A couple of showers;14;7;NW;30;55%;96%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;13;-2;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;ESE;7;38%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;6;1;Becoming cloudy;8;0;NNE;10;42%;71%;3

Toronto, Canada;A flurry;-5;-6;A little snow;3;-13;WNW;34;75%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;15;10;A shower in the a.m.;14;8;SSW;4;72%;68%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;15;7;More sun than clouds;15;4;S;5;69%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-7;-20;Cloudy;-10;-27;ESE;15;86%;38%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;5;An afternoon shower;8;6;ENE;7;73%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;5;-3;Fog to sun;3;-1;W;8;83%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;29;15;Sunny and very warm;30;16;ENE;7;41%;19%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;-1;-4;A snow shower;2;0;SSW;13;84%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;3;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;SW;19;94%;72%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;20;16;Windy;24;14;NNW;38;73%;90%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;20;A stray t-shower;31;20;W;8;64%;61%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;-1;-10;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-8;ENE;3;57%;98%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-18 21:55 GMT+08:00

