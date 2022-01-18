Alexa
Taiwan Taoyuan Airport sees record low of passengers in 2021

2021 passenger traffic suffered 87% decrease compared to 2020

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/18 20:39
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 909,000 passengers traveled through Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport in 2021, which is an all-time low in the airport’s 43 years of operation.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp. previously predicted that the airport might handle less than one million passengers in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a company press release issued Tuesday (Jan. 18), the airport saw an 87% decrease for 2021 overall compared to 2020, from about 7.5 million travelers to 909,000.

The airport was inaugurated in February 1979 and passenger traffic reached more than 4 million in the first year of its operation. The airport saw over 48 million passengers pass through in 2019, the highest figure since its opening.

However, because of the pandemic, passenger traffic began to plummet in March 2020. About 7.5 million passengers were still recorded in 2020.

The company said it believes that considering the ongoing threat of coronavirus variants, a conservative estimate of passenger traffic in 2022 is about 1.5 million, or 3% of the 2019 figure.
