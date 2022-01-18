Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UK plan to curb protests faces opposition in Parliament

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 18:58
A protester holds a placard during the 'Kill the Bill' march on the national day of action in London, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Protesters march in Lon...
Protesters show placards in Parliament Square during the 'Kill the Bill' march on the national day of action in London, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Prote...
Protesters march during the 'Kill the Bill' march on the national day of action in London, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Protesters march in London, Bristo...

A protester holds a placard during the 'Kill the Bill' march on the national day of action in London, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Protesters march in Lon...

Protesters show placards in Parliament Square during the 'Kill the Bill' march on the national day of action in London, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Prote...

Protesters march during the 'Kill the Bill' march on the national day of action in London, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Protesters march in London, Bristo...

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government has suffered a setback in Parliament in its attempt to give authorities stronger powers to curb peaceful but disruptive protests.

Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, late Monday rejected some of the most contentious provisions in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. The defeated measures would give police officers the right to stop and search people at demonstrations without suspicion, allow courts to bar named individuals from attending protests and empower police to curb protests that are judged to be too noisy.

Home Office Minister Susan Williams said the bill — targeted at environmentalists who have blocked roads and glued themselves to commuter trains to protest climate change — protected the “law-abiding majority” from “the highly disruptive tactics employed by a small number of people.”

But civil liberties groups say the proposed measures violate long-held freedoms of assembly and speech. Thousands of people attended “Kill the Bill” protests across Britain in recent months to oppose the legislation.

Brian Paddick, a Liberal Democrat member of the Lords and former senior police officer, said the government plans were “reminiscent of Cold War eastern bloc police states.”

The move to put noise limits on protests has drawn particular criticism. Labour Lords member Vernon Coaker said “making a noise is a fundamental part of the freedom to protest properly in a democracy.”

The Conservative government can try to reinsert some of the provisions when the bill goes back to the elected House of Commons, where the party has a majority. Other measures, which were inserted into the bill by the government at a late stage in its passage through Parliament, can’t be reintroduced.

Updated : 2022-01-18 20:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
"