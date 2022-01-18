Iron Oxide Pigment Market is expected to be worth US $ 3.6 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 5%

The global market for iron oxide pigments is projected to reach US $ 2.31 billion in 2021 and US $ 3.6 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It is predicted that

iron oxide pigments can be natural or synthetic. Early humans used them to color the walls of the cave. Iron oxide pigments vary in color depending on the type. Synthetic iron oxide pigments Quality and color are controlled under controlled conditions. Steel companies can also produce this pigment. Generally, these materials are low cost and resistant to color changes due to sunlight. Yes, chemically resistant and stable under normal environmental conditions. Many paints, coatings, roof tiles, mortars and concrete products use iron oxide pigments. Topcoats have synthetic pigments , Natural pigments are used for primers and undercoats.

Factors that influence market growth

Market driving force : Rapid development of the construction industry in emerging countries is a major market It is a driving force.

Market threat : Environmental regulations banning the production of synthetic iron oxide pigments can adversely affect market growth. On the other hand, fluctuations in raw material prices can slow global market growth.

Market growth : Iron oxide pigments have excellent dispersibility and high strength, which makes them suitable for various types of paints and coatings used in harsh air and weather conditions. Great growth is expected annually.

Market Opportunities : The iron oxide pigment market should show growth opportunities as demand grows in several areas and research and development takes place in these areas.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global iron oxide pigment market. Each manufacturing and supply chain was impacted by preventative lockdowns and other measures by global authorities. Also, consumer demand is declining as individuals are keen to eliminate unnecessary and urgent spending from their budgets as general economic conditions worsen.

2021 The Asia-Pacific region accounts for more than half of the global revenue of the iron oxide pigment market.

List of major companies in the global market for iron oxide pigments

Huntsman International LLC

Venator Materials PLC

Applied Minerals, Incorporated

Lanxess AG

BASF SE

KRONOS Worldwide, Incorporated

Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Limited

Titan Kogyo, Ltd. (Titanium Industry Co., Limited

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Limited

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The fragmentation of the global iron oxide pigment market focuses on products, colors, applications, and regions.

Product-based segmentation

Synthetic

Natural materials

Color-based segmentation

red

yellow

black

blend

Application-based segmentation

Construction industry

coating

plastic

paper

others

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

