Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February

Health expert says Omicron 'main course' will be served in February

  518
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/18 18:13
Residents of Taoyuan City wait in line to undergo COVID tests on Jan. 18. 

Residents of Taoyuan City wait in line to undergo COVID tests on Jan. 18.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — January's Omicron cases in Taiwan are just an "appetizer" for February, a health expert predicted on Monday (Jan. 17).

As Taiwan's local COVID cases rise back to double digits, Chu Nien-feng (祝年豐), the former director of the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Taitung Hospital, on the radio program Situation Room (少康戰情室), asserted that given the transmission speed of the Omicron variant, the current situation with the local cases has not reached its peak. He warned that the latest outbreak of Omicron cases is "just an appetizer" and that the "main course" will be served over Lunar New Year.

Chu said that given the large movement of people from north to south during the holiday, case numbers will likely rise significantly in late January and early February. He also questioned whether the CECC is trying to implement a zero-COVID policy or one of coexisting with the virus.

He pointed out that to achieve a zero-COVID status, cases must be eliminated at the airport and quarantine hotels, but there have been several cluster infections in the hotels. He observed the government wants zero cases but is not implementing a thorough enough policy to achieve it.

Chu cautioned that if the center wants people to coexist with the virus, the public is not yet psychologically prepared.
Omicron
Omicron cases
Omicron infections
Omicron outbreak
zero Covid strategy

RELATED ARTICLES

3 family members latest Taiwan Tasty COVID cases
3 family members latest Taiwan Tasty COVID cases
2022/01/18 10:36
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
2022/01/17 17:14
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
2022/01/17 14:23
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
2022/01/17 12:34
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
2022/01/17 11:46

Updated : 2022-01-18 20:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
"