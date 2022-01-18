Alexa
Faulty alarm at Taiwan's Nuclear Plant No. 2 means no abnormal radiation

Taiwan’s Atomic Energy Council requests Taipower improve equipment maintenance

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/18 17:57
Taiwanese legislators take a tour of the facilities at Taiwan's second nuclear plant.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Authorities have put questions over a nuclear radiation warning to rest, concluding that the alarm that sounded at Taiwan’s No. 2 nuclear power plant on Monday evening (Jan. 17) had malfunctioned.

There were no excess radiation levels recorded in or around the plant at the time, Taiwan’s Atomic Energy Council (AEC) concluded, according to a CNA report. The alarm was triggered at 10:48 p.m. in the evening.

Staff at the plant have replaced the radiation sensor’s circuit board, and there have been no further anomalies. The AEC said that there is no unusual radiation in the area and therefore no heightened risk posed to public safety or the environment.

The AEC stressed it has requested state-owned Taiwan Power Company to strengthen oversight and maintenance of the detection instruments to prevent similar errors from happening again. The plant is located on Taiwan’s northern coast at Wanli in New Taipei City.
