Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s China Airlines promotes working from home as COVID cluster expands

70% of flight crew staff have received booster shot

  127
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/18 18:10
China Airlines introduces more working from home for its headquarters staff. 

China Airlines introduces more working from home for its headquarters staff.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) wants more of its staff to stay away from its Taoyuan City headquarters and work from home starting Wednesday (Jan. 19) in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Taiwan announced 17 new local infections for the second day in a row Tuesday (Jan. 18), with most cases related to an outbreak that started at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and has since spread to a bank and restaurant in the northern city.

The country’s main carrier said its ticket office and client service center will continue to function as usual, but in order to keep other employees apart and reduce the risk of infection, more workers will be asked to work from home, the Liberty Times reported.

CAL employees working at the airport and on planes have been issued N95 masks and other protective equipment. In addition, the airline has canceled its year-end banquet and other dinners likely to bring together staff from different divisions.

Meetings are to be conducted by video conference, and the airline has set up a vaccination center for its personnel. An estimated 70% of flight crew members have received a booster shot, according to the company.
China Airlines
CAL
work from home
WFH
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
Taoyuan City
COVID-19 cluster infection

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
2022/01/15 20:13
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
2022/01/15 14:17
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
2022/01/11 11:35
3 more workers at Taiwan's Taoyuan airport test positive for COVID
3 more workers at Taiwan's Taoyuan airport test positive for COVID
2022/01/10 11:27
4 northern Taiwan schools close as airport cluster spreads to community
4 northern Taiwan schools close as airport cluster spreads to community
2022/01/10 10:37