Taiwan’s China Airlines promotes working from home as COVID cluster expands

China Airlines introduces more working from home for its headquarters staff. China Airlines introduces more working from home for its headquarters staff. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) wants more of its staff to stay away from its Taoyuan City headquarters and work from home starting Wednesday (Jan. 19) in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Taiwan announced 17 new local infections for the second day in a row Tuesday (Jan. 18), with most cases related to an outbreak that started at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and has since spread to a bank and restaurant in the northern city.

The country’s main carrier said its ticket office and client service center will continue to function as usual, but in order to keep other employees apart and reduce the risk of infection, more workers will be asked to work from home, the Liberty Times reported.

CAL employees working at the airport and on planes have been issued N95 masks and other protective equipment. In addition, the airline has canceled its year-end banquet and other dinners likely to bring together staff from different divisions.

Meetings are to be conducted by video conference, and the airline has set up a vaccination center for its personnel. An estimated 70% of flight crew members have received a booster shot, according to the company.