Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they walk by Christmas decoration in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.... People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they walk by Christmas decoration in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is introducing the rules for a national COVID-19 pass on Thursday (Jan. 20), according to the country’s pandemic task force, with applications to open Friday (Jan. 21).

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at a regular briefing on Tuesday (Jan. 18) that the vaccination certificate will ensure data is “portable, for one-time use, and deletable,” per CNA.

The announcement follows proposals by Taipei and New Taipei to implement their own passes for admission to designated venues. Chen has said such certificates should for the most part not infringe upon people’s right to freedom of movement.

Taipei plans to adopt a three-colored scheme for its pass: red for unvaccinated, yellow for one shot, and green for two doses. New Taipei intends to make vaccination certificates mandatory for entering schools in order to protect students.

Taiwan introduced its digital COVID-19 certificate for traveling abroad last month. The document has been recognized by the European Union and can be used in 60 countries.