Automotive Piston Market Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2030

The global automotive piston market was valued at US$ 3901.7 million in 2021 and it is projected to reach US$ 6,234.3 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The market demand for the automotive piston is fueling due to the emerging economies, rising demand for the lightweight commercial vehicle, increasing demand fuel-efficient vehicles, and penetration of the electric car.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arias Pistons

Art Metal Manufacturing, Ltd

Capricorn Motors Pvt. Ltd.

QUFU JINHUANG PISTON CO.,LTD

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc

RIKEN Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

Tenneco Inc.

Rheinmetall Automotive

Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type

Steel

Aluminium

By Coating Type

Thermal Barrier Piston Coating

Dry Film Piston Coating

Oil Shedding Piston Coating

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Piston Type

Flat-top Piston

Dish Piston

Dome Piston

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

