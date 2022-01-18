The Internet of Things Market in the Global Healthcare sector is expected to be worth US $ 480.7 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 14%.

The global healthcare Internet of Things market is projected to reach US $ 147.8 billion in 2021 and US $ 480.7 billion in 2030 . It is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%.

In the Internet of Things, physical devices exchange data over the Internet connection. In the healthcare industry, individuals use the Internet of Things. We collect, analyze, and monitor electronic medical records, including identifiable information, protected medical information, and other types of machine-generated healthcare data. It can also reduce the burden on the person. The Internet of Things (IoT) enables remote monitoring in the healthcare field, enabling doctors to provide superior care while maintaining the safety and health of their patients. increase.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Growth : Technological Advances and (COPD) Chronic Inflammatory Pulmonary Diseases, Hereditary Diseases, Respiration Increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as organ disease, increased access to the high-speed Internet, and favorable government regulations are driving the growth of the Internet of Things Internet in the healthcare market.

Market threats : High costs associated with Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure development, privacy and security concerns, lack of public awareness in developing regions, low technical expertise, etc. will slow market growth.

Market promotion . Power : Increasing demand for effective treatment and disease management, adoption of smart devices, interest in self-health measurement, medical cost reduction through the introduction of advanced and cost-effective Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to healthcare In addition, the growing interest in the Internet of Things (IoT) in the entire healthcare market by start-ups is likely to drive the market as a whole.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

With the outbreak of COVID-19, (IoT) Internet of Things healthcare providers are urging the development of solutions to meet the growing demand for quality services for this disease. The outbreak of COVID-19 is rapid. It is expanding and affecting the entire medical system, including pharmaceutical companies, drug makers, vaccine developers, medical insurers, hospitals, etc. During this time, remote medical care, remote patient monitoring, and interactive medical care have become widespread along with inpatient monitoring. COVID-19 has had a positive impact on market growth.

The Internet of Things in the healthcare market in 2021 has gained a large share of North America and this trend will continue. It is likely to continue. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest annual average growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period

List of major players profiled on the Internet of Things Global Things in the healthcare market

Apple Incorporated

Cisco Systems Incorporated

GE Healthcare Limited

Google (Alphabet)

International Business Machines Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Proteus Digital Health

Koninklijke Philips NV

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Abbot Laboratories

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The Internet of Things market in healthcare worldwide is segmented with a focus on components, applications, end users, and regions.

Component-based segmentation

devices .

Embedded sensor device Wearable sensor device Other sensor devices

System software

Network layer Database layer Analysis layer

service

Architecture (system integration) consulting Application development (support / maintenance)

Application-based segmentation

Patient monitoring

Clinical operation and workflow optimization

Clinical image

Fitness and wellness measurement

Drug development

End-user-based segmentation

Health care workers

patient

Medical expenses bearer

Laboratory (Bio / Pharma)

Government agency

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

