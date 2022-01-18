GPS Tracking Equipment Market is expected to reach US $ 6 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 13%

The global market for GPS tracking equipment was around US $ 2.01 billion in 2021, but is projected to reach US $ 6 billion in 2030. In the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, the global market will be It is expected to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%.

GPS tracking devices allow individuals to track their location, locate them, and map the path they should take. People and cars use this device to find the exact route to their destination. Many devices, such as navigation devices and mobile phones, are now compatible with GPS systems.

Request Sample Report for GPS Tracking Equipment Market : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/gps-tracking-device-market

Factors that affect the growth of the market

Market growth : The rise of the Internet and cloud technology of goods, the sales volume of commercial vehicles The increase is a factor in the growth of the GPS tracking device market.

Market threat : The lack of standardization of products and many factors that reduce the user experience pose a major threat to the GPS tracking device market.

Market Opportunities : The rapid spread of digital maps and advances in GPS tracking device software are expected to provide favorable opportunities for GPS tracking device manufacturers in the future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID -19 pandemics are impacting regional marketing. Globally, the GPS tracking device market has been severely impacted by the blockade, losing workers, production, communications, transportation, and other resources. Due to communication disparities and other challenges, the tracking equipment industry has adopted a variety of strategies and technologies to increase sales and production. As a result, the statistics of the global GPS tracking industry have slowed and steadily increased.

The GPS tracking device market will continue to grow in Europe over the next few years. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific GPS tracking device market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Will be.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/gps-tracking-device-market

List of major players profiled in the global GPS tracking device market

Sierra Wireless, Incorporated

Orbcomm

Atrack Technology

Geotab Incorporated

Box Telematics

Meitrack Group

Trackimo Group

Calamp Corporation

Starcom System Limited

Concox Wireless Solution

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the global GPS tracking device market is focused on technology, type, application, and region.

Technology-based segmentation

· Stand-alone tracker

· OBD (in-vehicle diagnostic) device

· Advanced tracker

type-based segmentation

· Data loggers

, data pushers

, data pullers

, segmentation based on applications

, automobiles

, aerospace, defense

, health care

, transportation

, and other

regions.

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

Access Full Report, here : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/gps-tracking-device-market

[Contact for inquiries regarding this matter]

TEL: +81-3 4565 5232 (9: 00-18: 00, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) )

E-mail: sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

URL: https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/

[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]

We are a team of experts with decades of experience and have evolved. We are determined to help connect with the landscape of information, knowledge and wisdom that continues. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analysis capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.

ABOUT US

Address: 1st floor, Nihonbashi Daiei Building, 1-2-6 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0022

EMAIL:-sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

Phone number:-+81-3 4565 5232