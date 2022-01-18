Estonian rapper, IKEA to launch bread-like sofa

Tommy Cash and Gab Bois designed "LOAFA" for IKEA. (Instagram, Tommy Cash photo) Tommy Cash and Gab Bois designed "LOAFA" for IKEA. (Instagram, Tommy Cash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Estonian rapper Tommy Cash (TOMM¥ €A$H) has collaborated with IKEA on a line of sofas that look like bread.

In 2021, Cash, 30, launched multiple eye-catching projects, working with adidas Originals to produce the “longest shoe in the world” and Maison Margiela on a pair of baguette-like slippers. This time, Cash has teamed up with IKEA on the “LOAFA,” a piece of furniture inspired by bread loaves and designed by Canadian artist Gab Bois, according to Hypebeast.

Cash wrote on Instagram: “So IKEA told me if we get 10,000 comments under this post they will release the ‘Loafa!’ Let’s show them that we need this for real.”

“LOAFA is coming to your nearest IKEA söön!” Cash wrote Monday (Jan. 17). The post has garnered 129,000 likes, far exceeding the furniture brand’s expectations.

Rewinding to the end of 2021, Cash and digital garment platform ZERO10 released a set of "wearable" non-fungible tokens dubbed "Virginity Leaf NFT," and one of them — a bread-like jacket — is free. Bakery enthusiasts can use augmented reality to try the outfits on.

According to Hypebeast, the joint project was a way for Cash to confront prejudices and take a creative approach exemplifying the themes of identity, inclusivity, and body positivity.