Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) said Tuesday (Jan. 18) that it will recruit 531 foreign English teachers in 2022 to teach at public elementary and junior high schools in 22 counties and cities across Taiwan.

The recruitment has begun on a rolling basis. Those interested in the job openings,can learn more at this website.

The MOE said in the press release that it has been providing subsidies to local governments to recruit a total of 81 foreign English teachers per year since 2004. The ministry added that it is increasing the scale of the program this year and recruiting 531 teachers.

The ministry will assist the English teachers in working with schools to make sure their teaching experience goes smoothly and to help them adapt to Taiwanese culture and life, according to the release.