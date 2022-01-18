Gym Aesthetics Partners with OliveX Holdings Limited (OLX.NSX) on the NFTs in Sandbox

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 18 January 2022 - Gym Aesthetics, a fashionable and dynamic German fitness apparel brand, is pleased to announce its collaboration with OliveX (BVI) Limited, a subsidiary wholly-owned by OliveX Holdings Limited (NSX: OLX), to bring Gym Aesthetics trademarked fitness apparel to the metaverse.















Gym Aesthetics digital items will be designed, constructed and distributed by OliveX while experiences are being offered to users within the 12 x 12 parcel of land owned by OliveX in the Sandbox through the sale of NFTs. The Sandbox is a leading decentralized virtual real estate and gaming world from Animoca Brands and has partnered with globally significant brands and Intellectual Property (IP) such as Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki and The Walking Dead.



Users will be able to visit the OliveX owned 12 x12 parcel of land and Social Hub which will include a marketplace for the Gym Aesthetics trademarked NFTs and provide a digital space for the Gym Aesthetics experiences.





The Gym Aesthetics NFTs will provide players the ability to enjoy their rewards across a wider range of games, including utility within the wider OliveX ecosystem including Dustland Runner and Dustland Rider as well as in the Sandbox.





Miranda Wong, Managing director of Gym Aesthetics, commented:

"To cater the 24 hour fitness market demand, Gym Aesthetics plans to initiate a brand new "Fitness Interactive Platform" for the establishment of digital fitness ecosystem. The launching of NFTs is our first step to embrace the new era of digital fitness."





About Gym Aesthetics

Gym Aesthetics is a fashionable and dynamic German fitness apparel brand which appeals to both the aesthetics and functional needs of its customers worldwide. Gym Aesthetics is the brainchild of two Bosch engineers, Phil and Aleks, serving the automobile industry and two professional Youtubers and athletes, Karl and Ralf. Its initial flashy wide stringers and short, thigh hugging shorts stormed the German bodybuilding community with enormous success, and achieved cult status shortly. 2017 marked a new chapter for Gym Aesthetics when an Asian fund company spotted its potential and invested in the German brand to further reinforce its brand image, expand its product range and market share globally. The headquarters was subsequently relocated to Hong Kong, with branches in Stuttgart, Germany and Beijing, China. Gym Aesthetics has a significant social media presence and has partnered with prominent fitness professionals such as Sergi Constance, a world renowned Spanish bodybuilder, Mr. Olympia competitor, world famous influencer with 5.1 million followers and the Gym Aesthetics' current brand ambassador. Currently, Gym Aesthetics is proactively embracing omni-channel marketing and retailing, and is making impressive strides in its globalisation strategy. In line with this strategy Gym Aesthetics is now seeking to bring its world class apparel products to the fitness metaverse.





About OliveX Holdings Limited:

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.





