Taiwan's fleet of F-16s to resume flights Jan. 20

Air Force currently conducting safety inspections of F-16s

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/18 15:17
Taiwanese F-16.

Taiwanese F-16. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's F-16 jet fighters will resume flights on Wednesday, (Jan. 20), the Air Force said Tuesday (Jan. 18).

The entire fleet of F-16s was grounded after one crashed off the coast of Chiayi on Jan. 11, killing the pilot, Captain Chen I (陳奕). Air Force officials stressed the importance of flight safety and said that inspections are being carried out, CNA reported.

However, they said F-16 operations for the 4th and 5th Wings, stationed at Chiayi Air Base and Hualien’s Chiashan Air Force Base, respectively, would restart on Jan. 20. The jets will continue intercepting Chinese military aircraft in the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the officials said.

The Air Force currently has three main types of fighter jets: Indigenous Defense Fighters, F-16s, and Mirage 2000s. The IDFs are stationed in Tainan, Taichung, and Penghu; the Mirages are in Hsinchu, and the F-16s are posted in Chiayi and Hualien, per CNA.

The military has found the crashed F-16's flight data recorder and will analyze the collected information.
